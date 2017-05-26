Mokotjo withdraws from Bafana
This means the player will be unavailable for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on 10 June 2017.
He will be replaced in the squad set to face the Super Eagles by Lebogang Phiri of Brondby.
Together with the knee operation, the FC Twente medical team said the player will also undergo a wrist operation procedure.
“Unfortunately, he [Mokotjo] won’t be available for the Nigeria game and Lebogang Phiri of Brondby in Denmark has been called up in his place,” said Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on the official SAFA website. Read Full Story