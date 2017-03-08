Modular Refineries: Militant group faults destruction of 80 illegal refineries
Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NRDC, yesterday, questioned the razing of 80 illegal refineries across Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states by soldiers, despite recent assurances by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, that the Federal Government would establish modular refineries to engage Niger Delta youths involved in the business.
