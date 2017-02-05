Modise: Dolly move an inspiration
Dolly completed his R25m move to France’s top-flight in January, although he is still to make his debut for the Ligue 1 outfit.
Brazilians midfielder Modise, who has two Premiership titles with the Tshwane giants, feels his former team-mate’s move to Europe shows young footballers in South Africa just what can be achieved.
“Keagan Dolly has done well for both his club and his country. It is about time that he takes on a bigger challenge and congratulations to him,” Modise said on his official website.
“I think that South African players must come to the attention Read Full Story