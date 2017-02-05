You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Modise: Dolly move an inspiration
Update:  February 05, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 848 

Modise: Dolly move an inspiration

Dolly completed his R25m move to France’s top-flight in January, although he is still to make his debut for the Ligue 1 outfit. Brazilians midfielder Modise, who has two Premiership titles with the Tshwane giants, feels his former team-mate’s move to Europe shows young footballers in South Africa just what can be achieved. “Keagan Dolly has done well for both his club and his country. It is about time that he takes on a bigger challenge and congratulations to him,” Modise said on his official website. “I think that South African players must come to the attention Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 6938
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top