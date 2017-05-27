Mo Abudu, Don Jazzy join other Global Influencers at 2017 Monaco Grand Prix | Photos
Mavin Records’ boss Don Jazzy and Ebonylife TV Chiarwoman Mo Abudu touched down at the Nice Cote D’Azur International Airport. They joined other global influencers including Spanish supermodel Jon Kontajarena; Fashion Blogger, Andy Torres and Bollywood Superstar, Sophie Choudry. The 3-day luxurious experience at 2017 Monaco Grand Prix started with a drive around the coastline of French Riviera […]
The post Mo Abudu, Don Jazzy join other Global Influencers at 2017 Monaco Grand Prix | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read Full Story