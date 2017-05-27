You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Mo Abudu, Don Jazzy join other Global Influencers at 2017 Monaco Grand Prix | Photos
Update:  May 27, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 119 

Mo Abudu, Don Jazzy join other Global Influencers at 2017 Monaco Grand Prix | Photos

Mavin Records&#8217; boss Don Jazzy and Ebonylife TV Chiarwoman Mo Abudu touched down at the Nice Cote D&#8217;Azur International Airport. They joined other global influencers including Spanish supermodel Jon Kontajarena; Fashion Blogger, Andy Torres and Bollywood Superstar, Sophie Choudry. The 3-day luxurious experience at 2017 Monaco Grand Prix started with a drive around the coastline of French Riviera [&#8230;] The post Mo Abudu, Don Jazzy join other Global Influencers at 2017 Monaco Grand Prix | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

