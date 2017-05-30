Mixed grill as APC holds councillorship primaries in Lagos
Councillorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming local council poll in Lagos emerged in many areas on Monday, but disagreements led to postponement in some areas. The party had on Sunday announced that the councillorship primaries in the 377 Wards of its 57 local government areas would hold on Monday. Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi,Read More
The post Mixed grill as APC holds councillorship primaries in Lagos appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
Read Full Story