You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Misinformation that continues to poison
Update:  February 15, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 104 

Misinformation that continues to poison

IN a recent article, the Messages of Ahiara, an incisive piece buttressed with logic and reason, which refuted some popular but erroneous notions of tribalism and secession in Nigeria, drew a lot of hostile responses from some of my readers. They lobbed curses and hauled invectives at me. However, to me, it was all exhilarating. I relish rejoinders to my writings, be them abusive or appreciative. The post Misinformation that continues to poison appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top