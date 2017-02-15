Misinformation that continues to poison
IN a recent article, the Messages of Ahiara, an incisive piece buttressed with logic and reason, which refuted some popular but erroneous notions of tribalism and secession in Nigeria, drew a lot of hostile responses from some of my readers. They lobbed curses and hauled invectives at me. However, to me, it was all exhilarating. I relish rejoinders to my writings, be them abusive or appreciative.
The post Misinformation that continues to poison appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story