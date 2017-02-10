Milla welcomes 48-team World Cup
FIFA have confirmed that as from 2026 – the World Cup will be expanded to 48 teams up from the current 32 which has been in place since France 1998.
Though the breakdown of slots for each continental governing body will only be confirmed in May, the proposed breakdown has been that CAF gets nine qualifying tickets for the 48-team World Cup - up from five in the current format.
There has also been a push to have 10 places reserved for Africa in this new format of a 16 groups of three tournament, which was mooted by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
“For us in Africa we are very happy Read Full Story