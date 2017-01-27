Militant group dumps pipeline bombing, to commence attacks on NDDC, others
A militant group, Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NDRC, Friday, warned that it would, in seven days time, move from bombing oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region to destroying essential infrastructure of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, NDBDA, and other federal interventionist agencies in the region over their alleged underdevelopment of the region.
The post Militant group dumps pipeline bombing, to commence attacks on NDDC, others appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story