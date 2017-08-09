You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Milestone reached for PSL
Update:  August 09, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 313 

Milestone reached for PSL

Since 1985, the country’s top flight league had been known as the National Soccer League First Division but was then rebranded and repackaged from running on a full calendar year to an August-May programme ahead of the 1996/97 season. The very first matches were played on the night of Friday, August 9, 1996 – both being coastal derbies. Manning Rangers were at home to AmaZulu at Chatsworth Stadium while in the Mother City 1995 league champions Cape Town Spurs faced off against city rivals Hellenic at the Greenpoint Stadium. Rangers lost 2-0 that night with Warren Lewis scoring eight minutes into the match, before Zambian midfielder Tenant Chilumba added the second halfway through the first half. The Mighty Maulers eventually went on to finish as league champions while Usuthu – coached by Mike Makaab – finished in 14th place with their campaign disturbed by management differences. Retired Zimbabwe international Yohanne still has vivid memories of that night at Chatsworth 21 years ago. “A fairly strong squad had been assembled by Usuthu that year and I actually started that game,” Yohanne tells KickOff.com. “We scored early and finished off that game with a comfortable lead that left us in a good space and feeling positive for the season ahead. I am actually surprised that it has now been this long since that night,” he notes.   That same Friday night Spurs played a goalless draw with Hellenic. Alton Meiring played in that match – the first ever Cape Town derby under the PSL umbrella. “That was a true coloured Cape Town derby,” he recalls. “The build-up was usually filled with passion and families got divided. I was very close friends with Peter Philander, who played for Hellenic but on the week of the derby you could feel the tension with all the uncles making it known whose side they were on. Typical of coloureds versus coloureds matches it would end up becoming violent on the field which is why those derbies always had red cards. At that time Benni [McCarthy] played on the right wing at Spurs while I was upfront,” says Meiring – who is also now retired. That season the ever presents (players who started all 34 league games) were Carlos das Neves (Hellenic), Mark Davies (Manning Rangers), Helman Mkhalele (Orlando Pirates), Mxolisi Mchunu (Stars), Ronnie Zondi (SuperSport United). Grant Johnson (Manning Rangers) and Perry Suckling (Wits University) both kept 16 clean sheets. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top