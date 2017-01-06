Mikel Seals £140k Per Week China Deal With Tianjin
  Nigeria captain Mikel Obi has joined Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. A picture shared on Chinese social media platform Webo in the early hours of Friday shows the former Chelsea midfielder shaking hands with a Tianjin club official and holding the club's shirt. Mikel had a medical in China on Thursday and is