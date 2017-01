Mikel Obi signs deal with Chinese club

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi is set to earn £140,000 a week playing in the Chinese Super League. The Tianjin TEDA Club confirmed on Friday that Obi has signed his contract. Mikel won the Champions League and two Premier Leagues with Chelsea before losing a place in the club's first team.