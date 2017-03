Mikel, Ideye get jersey No 10, 39 at Chinese club

Chinese club-Tianjin Teda has planned to build the team around Nigerian Mikel Obi and have confirmed the former Chelsea player will wear jersey no 10 in the new season. Recall that the Chinese club also beat the transfer window deadline and completed the signing of Nigeria international Brown Ideye before the close of on Tuesday,