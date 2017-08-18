Micho: I trust my goalkeepers
Sredojevic made this declaration following the embarrassing rate at which Pirates conceded goals last season. it ended with a combined 52 goals going past the four keepers that were used last term Jackson Mabokgwane, Brighton Mhlongo, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Felipe Ovono.
Ovono and Mhlongo are no longer with Pirates and have now been joined by Nigerian keeper Emmanuel Daniel who was signed at the beginning of the year but has since been offloaded without making a single appearance. Wayne Sandilands was also signed from Mamelodi Sundowns and brings valuable experience.
“At present I have Wayne Sandilands, Jackson Mabokgwne and Siyabonga Mpontshane. Those are the three goalkeepers that I have absolutely trust, confidence and belief that the area of goalkeeping will be in safe hands,” says Sredojevic.
“We want many clean sheets, we don’t want to be a team that is conceding unacceptable, In those 30 games conceding 40 goals in one season is unacceptable. We don’t want to be conceding more than one goal per match which is unacceptable for a club of this magnitude,” states the Serbian.
The 40 goals that Pirates leaked last season in the league ranks as their worst ever defensive record in a single season in the modern day PSL era and the first time they have ended on a negative goal difference through that period.
