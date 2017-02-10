Mhlongo out of Sundowns showdown
Mhlongo (ankle) and midfield enforcer Sarr (thigh) both sustained injuries in the goalless draw with Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Wednesday.
Mhlongo is consequently out of the showdown with Downs leaving a battle for the number one jersey between Jackson Mabokgwane and Siyabonga Mpontshane.
Sarr still has a chance of making the trip to Tshwane after limping off the field in the first half against Dikwena, with Abbubaker Mobara taking his place in Rustenburg.
