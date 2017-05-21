Mfeka gets first goal for Reno
Mfeka, who is on loan in Reno from San Jose Earthquakes, netted his side’s fourth goal with a thunderous strike past the visiting goalkeeper.
Mfeka was signed by Major League Soccer side the Earthquakes in February, but will not be considered for the first team this campaign.
Instead he will be allowed to develop at the affiliate club in Reno, and depending on his development be incorporated in the Earthquakes squad in 2018.
And he made a good start in his opening match, a 4-0 win over Didier Drogba’s Phoenix Rising, providing two assists in what was a first victory of the season for his new club, who had been struggling up to this point.
A maiden goal in his second appearance has made that start even better. Read Full Story