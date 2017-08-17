You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Meyiwa ready to make his mark
Update:  August 17, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 902 

Meyiwa ready to make his mark

Amakhosi will get their 2017/18 Absa Premiership campaign up and running away to Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday, with Meyiwa now part of the first team after earning promotion from the development squad. READ: Bvuma inspired by Chiefs skipper Khune Looking back over their pre-season, where Chiefs won the Carling Black Label Champions Cup, Meyiwa told his club’s official website: “It wasn’t easy. It was hard and there was a lot of running. However, we are now all top fit and ready to go.” When asked whether he is settling in with the Chiefs first team, Meyiwa said: “[Willard] Katsande talks a lot with me. For example, he tells me to never be scared when playing. He also advises me a lot about positioning, when to be where on the pitch, especially when we are defending. “When I play with Katsande in the same team at training, everything becomes very easy. He’s always motivating me and giving tips on how to become a better player.” Looking back at the Carling Cup win over Orlando Pirates, Meyiwa continued: “I have never seen such a big crowd [at the FNB Stadium]. It was truly amazing. “I didn’t play. However, it was incredible to see how the supporters were even cheering players kicking the ball during the warm-up. Those small things, they are so motivational.” Let the breaking news come to you! Sign up for KICK OFF SMS Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top