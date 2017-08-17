Meyiwa ready to make his mark
Amakhosi will get their 2017/18 Absa Premiership campaign up and running away to Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday, with Meyiwa now part of the first team after earning promotion from the development squad.
Looking back over their pre-season, where Chiefs won the Carling Black Label Champions Cup, Meyiwa told his club’s official website: “It wasn’t easy. It was hard and there was a lot of running. However, we are now all top fit and ready to go.”
When asked whether he is settling in with the Chiefs first team, Meyiwa said: “[Willard] Katsande talks a lot with me. For example, he tells me to never be scared when playing. He also advises me a lot about positioning, when to be where on the pitch, especially when we are defending.
“When I play with Katsande in the same team at training, everything becomes very easy. He’s always motivating me and giving tips on how to become a better player.”
Looking back at the Carling Cup win over Orlando Pirates, Meyiwa continued: “I have never seen such a big crowd [at the FNB Stadium]. It was truly amazing.
“I didn’t play. However, it was incredible to see how the supporters were even cheering players kicking the ball during the warm-up. Those small things, they are so motivational.”
