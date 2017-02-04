You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Messi scores as Barca win
Update:  February 04, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 470 

Messi scores as Barca win

First half goals from Alcacer Paco and Lionel Messi sent them on their way, before Aleix Vidal added a third in the second period. It was a first La Liga goal for Barca for Paco, who arrived at the start of the season from Valencia. He had previously netted in the Copa del Rey. Messi netted his 17th goal in as many starts in La Liga this season, and a 32nd in all competitions. Barca are now a point behind leaders Real Madrid, but have played two games more. Real are away at Celta Vigo on Sunday... Read Full Story
