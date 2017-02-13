You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane to storm Abuja
Update:  February 13, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 1455 

Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane to storm Abuja

Reigning World Footballer of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, his arch rival and FC Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi, former France captain and coach of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, former African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Ayew Pele, among others are set for an international novelty football match in Abuja, between the African football stars and the rest of the World aimed at campaigning against trafficking, insurgency and terrorism. The post Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane to storm Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
