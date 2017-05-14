Menzo all smiles after Celtic win
First half goals from Prince Nxumalo and Bantu Mzwakali put the Urban Warriors in front, a lead they would not relinquish despite the visitor’s valiant second half efforts.
“It was a fantastic first half, with two brilliant goals,” Menzo told reporters after the game. “I was very happy with the first half, where we gave a lot of energy. We expected them to wait for us, and play on the counter, but we did well in controlling the game and playing how we wanted to play.
“We knew it would be difficult in the second half, as we hadn’t yet killed the game – Read Full Story