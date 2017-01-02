Mensah heading to MLS
Media reports from the US said the 26-year-old was set to move from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala before the start of the new MLS season in March.
Centre-back Mensah has spent just one year with the Russian club, who he joined last January after previously being with the French club Evian Thonon Gaillard.
Mensah moved from Stars in 2009 to Udinese in Italy but never played in Serie A. Instead they loaned him out to Granada of Spain’s La Liga during the 2010-11 season.
Mensah has appeared in two World Cups with Ghana in 2010 and 2014 and was a runner-up at the 2015 African Nations Cup fi