January 19, 2017 

Memphis closes in on United exit

Memphis has arrived in France to put the finishing touches to his United exit, with the Dutch winger due to undergo a medical on Thursday. The 22-year-old hasn't featured for United's first team since November after making just eight appearances under Jose Mourinho. The deal includes several add-on payments, depending on Lyon's Champions League qualification, plus a buy-back option if United choose to re-sign Memphis. But if Memphis proves to be a success for Lyon, then United could recoup the majority of the £25m they spent to bring the Holland international from PSV E
