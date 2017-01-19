Memphis closes in on United exit
Memphis has arrived in France to put the finishing touches to his United exit, with the Dutch winger due to undergo a medical on Thursday.
The 22-year-old hasn’t featured for United’s first team since November after making just eight appearances under Jose Mourinho.
The deal includes several add-on payments, depending on Lyon’s Champions League qualification, plus a buy-back option if United choose to re-sign Memphis.
But if Memphis proves to be a success for Lyon, then United could recoup the majority of the £25m they spent to bring the Holland international from PSV E