Meet the Twyse Family in this Hilarious New Skit | Watch on BN TV

Twsye Ereme is out with another funny skit, this time we get to meet the Twyse family; Papa Tobi, Mama Tobi, Tobi, Taofeek and his experience with Davido and his crew before they split ways as well as Sade and her past life. In addition, the whole family is anticipating the arrival of someone, who? You’ll […] The post Meet the Twyse Family in this Hilarious New Skit | Watch on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija... Read Full Story