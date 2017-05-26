Meet Famaina Buyengum Who Will Be Playing Olu Jacobs’s Wife on New Radio Drama ‘LAGOSA’
There’s a new and exciting Radio soap opera titled LAGOSA brought to you by The Content Factory that will be premiering exclusively on BN. Olu Jacobs will be playing the role of Olorugun, the boss of all bosses. A globally revered billionaire who holds Eko Atlantic in his firm grip. Mama Safinatu, the wife of Olu […]
