May 10, 2017 

Medview Airline to fly Lagos-Dubai route from July 4

Alhaji Muneer Bankole,  Chief Executive Officer, Medview Airline Plc, on Tuesday said the airline would begin flight operations on the Lagos-Dubai route on July 4. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bankole told newsmen in Lagos that the operations would begin  with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
