Medview Airline to fly Lagos-Dubai route from July 4
Alhaji Muneer Bankole, Chief Executive Officer, Medview Airline Plc, on Tuesday said the airline would begin flight operations on the Lagos-Dubai route on July 4. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bankole told newsmen in Lagos that the operations would begin with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. He said the DubaiRead More
The post Medview Airline to fly Lagos-Dubai route from July 4 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story