Update:  August 06, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 500 

Mdabuka commits future to Ajax

The 26-year-old, who was developed through the club’s youth system but spent time away at Vasco da Gama, made his debut for Ajax in the 2015/16 Premier Soccer League season. “Mdabuka has established himself as a hard running midfielder who boasts great ability in breaking down dangerous situations, while his eye for goal has proved a valuable asset to the club,” Ajax said in a statement on Sunday. “Following yet another fruitful season in the red and white of Ajax Cape Town, which conjured three goals in 24 appearances, Mdabuka penned a new deal.” The Mfuleni-born star scored on debut for Ajax in a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in the 2015 MTN8 quarterfinals, which ended with the Urban Warriors lifting the trophy.  Read Full Story
