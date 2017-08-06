Mdabuka commits future to Ajax
The 26-year-old, who was developed through the club’s youth system but spent time away at Vasco da Gama, made his debut for Ajax in the 2015/16 Premier Soccer League season.
“Mdabuka has established himself as a hard running midfielder who boasts great ability in breaking down dangerous situations, while his eye for goal has proved a valuable asset to the club,” Ajax said in a statement on Sunday.
“Following yet another fruitful season in the red and white of Ajax Cape Town, which conjured three goals in 24 appearances, Mdabuka penned a new deal.”
The Mfuleni-born star scored on debut for Ajax in a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in the 2015 MTN8 quarterfinals, which ended with the Urban Warriors lifting the trophy.