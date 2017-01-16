You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Mbesuma nearing full recovery
Update:  January 16, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 189 

Mbesuma nearing full recovery

Veteran striker Mbesuma, who remains the only PSL player to surpass 100 goals, underwent minor knee surgery towards the end of last year after complaining of discomfort. And, Larry Brookstone, one of the directors at Highlands, has confirmed the forward, who is on 101 career goals, is well on the way to making a recovery and a return to action. “Collins is off his crutches and started his rehabilitation this week. He is going with the team to Cape Town on Monday,” says Brookstone. “We will be spending seven days in Cape Town on a mini pre-season... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top