March 02, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Mbesuma back in Highlands training

Highlands Park are hopeful of soon having Collins Mbesuma back from injury after the Zambian striker returned to training. Mbesuma underwent minor knee surgery at the end of last year after complaining of discomfort and has been steadily working towards a return to full fitness. READ: Highlands’ Mbesuma off his crutches And, the Lions of the North have now revealed the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates forward has taken his next step towards recovery. “He will start kicking the ball and getting involved in everything with rest of the team today but he has been doing other wo Read Full Story
