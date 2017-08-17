Mbatha grateful for Dikwena opportunity
Mbatha has joined Dikwena on a season-long loan deal from Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits, hoping to get some game-time under his belt to further his career.
“I feel happy and I’m excited for the new season. The guys have welcomed me well. It’s been good so far at training and all that, so I’m looking forward [to the new challenge].” Mbatha tells KickOff.com.
“I didn’t get enough game-time at Wits but here I am positive that I’m going to work my a** off, and game time is what I need right now as a player because that’s where you see your growth and how far you’ve moved in football.”
The 19-year-old attacker admits it wasn’t an easy decision to move from the Clever Boys but is thankful to have been given an opportunity in Rustenburg, under new coach Peter Butler.
“Adaptation is very important as a footballer as you can move any time. So, for me it was part of the challenge, you know," he adds.
"Rustenburg is quiet compared to Braamfontein [Johannesburg] and it wasn’t an easy decision to move, but I’m grateful I’m here and I’m happy.
“I know that I have a huge mountain to climb and with that, if given a chance, I will do my best and hopefully my best will be recognized and they will give me more game-time."
Mbatha, who was called up to Bafana Bafana for the recent COSAFA Cup played in Phokeng, is hoping to make a good enough impression to win a return and potentially earn his first senior international cap.
“There were three of us that didn’t get a chance to play [in the COSAFA Cup], but hopefully given this opportunity [by Stars], I will make the most of it and will be selected and given a chance to play in the national team,” he concludes. Read Full Story