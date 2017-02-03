You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Massa, Aucho to miss out?
Update:  February 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Massa, Aucho to miss out?

The pair are reportedly only returning to South Africa on Thursday following their participation at the African Nations Cup in Gabon. "I was with Aucho today [yesterday] and he told me they are flying back Thursday next week," a source close to the player tells KickOff.com. The duo were recently said to be on the way out of the promoted outfit, but club CEO Morgan Mammila insisted this was a misunderstanding. Bakgaga are propping up the topflight standings with 12 points from 15 games - four points behind 11th-placed Chippa... Read Full Story
