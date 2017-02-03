Massa, Aucho to miss out?
The pair are reportedly only returning to South Africa on Thursday following their participation at the African Nations Cup in Gabon.
"I was with Aucho today [yesterday] and he told me they are flying back Thursday next week," a source close to the player tells KickOff.com.
The duo were recently said to be on the way out of the promoted outfit, but club CEO Morgan Mammila insisted this was a misunderstanding.
Bakgaga are propping up the topflight standings with 12 points from 15 games - four points behind 11th-placed Chippa