Mashamaite raring to go
READ: Masango pleased with PSL return
‘Masha’ joined the Absa Premiership leaders from Swedish outfit BK Hacken on transfer deadline day in August last year, after a 12-month stint abroad which earned him a Swedish Cup title.
The 32-year-old centre-back, however, has missed the first four months of action through a knee injury that required surgery. He has since fully recovered and took part in their recent preparations for the second half of the campaign.
“Yeah, I’m fine… I didn’t play [last year] because I was injured, and I had to do an op, so I just cam Read Full Story