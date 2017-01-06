Mashaba taking SAFA to CCMA next week
The former Bafana Bafana coach is taking SAFA to the CCMA on grounds of unfair dismissal after being found guilty of misconduct. This follows his rant against SAFA and the media after Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 victory against Senegal during a World Cup qualifier game played in November.
READ: SAFA confident Mashaba was fired fairlyBollo has now confirmed that matter will be taken to the CCMA with the hope that Mashaba will be re-instated as the national team coach."We will be submitting the documents early next week to the CCMA," Bollo tells KickOff.com. "Our first priority Read Full Story