You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Mashaba’s record as Bafana coach
Update:  December 22, 2016   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 407 

Mashaba’s record as Bafana coach

‘Bra Shakes’ lasted a total of 841 days in charge of Bafana Bafana, before being suspended after an emotional rant aimed at SAFA president Danny Jordaan after a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Senegal in November. The association then announced today that the 66-year-old had been dismissed "with immediate effect” after being found guilty on the charges of "Gross Misconduct/Professional Misconduct, Gross Insubordination/Professional Misconduct and Violation of the SAFA Communications Policy.” Mashaba’s latest tenure saw him oversee 26 official matches, Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top