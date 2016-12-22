Mashaba’s record as Bafana coach
‘Bra Shakes’ lasted a total of 841 days in charge of Bafana Bafana, before being suspended after an emotional rant aimed at SAFA president Danny Jordaan after a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Senegal in November.
The association then announced today that the 66-year-old had been dismissed "with immediate effect” after being found guilty on the charges of "Gross Misconduct/Professional Misconduct, Gross Insubordination/Professional Misconduct and Violation of the SAFA Communications Policy.”
Mashaba's latest tenure saw him oversee 26 official matches,