Mark Zuckerberg to take 2 Months Paternity leave after 2nd Child is Born
Facebook‘s founder Mark Zuckerberg has said that he’ll be going on a 2-month paternity leave once is second daughter with wife Priscilla Chan is born. Zuckerberg made this known in an Instagram and Facebook post on Friday. “Our new daughter is coming soon so I’m planning to take two months of paternity leave. I’m looking […]
