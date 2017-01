Mark Zuckerberg kicks against Trump’s deportation plans, says US nation of immigrants

The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has blasted President Donald Trump of the United States, on his move to deport immigrants from the United States. Zuckerberg said this after Trump announced his plan to deport 3 million immigrants. In his reaction, the multi billionaire stated that his great grandparents where from Germany, Austria and Poland... Read Full Story