Maritzburg remember Mondli Cele

‘Sgora’, as he was known by his friends because of his physic, was signed by then-coach Steve Komphela at the start of the 2014/15 PSL season. He scored his last goal on the eve of his passing, against Orlando Pirates on 16 January 2016 in the highly-entertaining league clash at Harry Gwala Stadium, which finished in a 3-3 draw. Club chairman Farook Kadodia said that although Cele was identified late on in his career, joining from ABC Motsepe League side Gamalakhe United in July 2014, he has no doubt in his mind that if he was still alive, Cele would have been one of the key p Read Full Story
