March 15 fixed to hear EFCC’s suit opposing unfreezing of Ozekhome’s account

A Federal High Court, Lagos on Tuesday fixed March 15 for hearing of the application filed by Chief Mike Ozekhome to unfreeze his account. It would be recalled that Ozekhome’s GTB account with a balance of N75m, was, on [...] The post March 15 fixed to hear EFCC’s suit opposing unfreezing of Ozekhome’s account appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story