Manzini hopes for repeat performance
Manzini struck his first hat-trick in professional football in a 3-0 win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night which eased the relegation worries for the Chilli Boys.
The same opponents meet yet again on Saturday afternoon with Chippa still the home team but instead of playing at their base in Port Elizabeth they will be almost 300km away in East London at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the township of Mdantsane.
This time it is clash for a place in the Nedbank Cup final.
“I think I last scored a hat-trick when I was playing for Acornbush United in the then Vodacom League so to have scored my first in the PSL is a huge thing for me especially considering the weight of the points we won on the day,” Manzini tells KickOff.com.
Thrown into the fray as a second-half substitute just past the hour mark Manzini scored his first on 71 minutes before going on to complete his hat-trick in injury time.
“I just hope to see a repeat of the same on Saturday because in as much as the priority is the league for us we also want to play in a cup final," says Manzini.
"As a striker scoring goals is what you are always working towards and so you will obviously find satisfaction when you score three in one game. Yet the truth is that game is now past and we now have to work towards the next one on Saturday.
"Playing the same team in consecutive games is tricky but we will give it our all. Our coach has a plan and he always finds ways of pushing us which is why I am declaring right now that we will give SuperSport a run for their money. We respect them for the team that they are but on the field we will take them on. Remember that (Sisa Dukashe) is also our home ground so we have to win."