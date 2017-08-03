You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Manyisa leaves Pirates for Sundowns
Update:  August 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Manyisa leaves Pirates for Sundowns

The Buccaneers made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference, where Pirates also unveiled Milutin Sredojevic as their new head coach, replacing Kjell Jonevret after the Swede’s resignation this week. Manyisa, who was recently stripped of the Bucs captaincy following the club’s disastrous 2016/17 PSL season, will now swap Soweto for Chloorkop after agreeing terms with the Brazilians. Pirates boss Dr Irvin Khoza confirmed the news, saying: "Oupa Manyisa will be joining Sundowns. He has an unbelievable record with Pirates.” Read Full Story
Sports

