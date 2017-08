Many feared dead as Fulani herdsmen battle Benue community

Several persons have been reportedly killed while a police station was badly damaged in Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State in a clash between suspected Fulani Herdsmen and villagers. Several persons were injured and rendered homeless in the attack that broke out yesterday. Speaking with ‎DAILY POST, a resident, who gave his name as Cletus, […] Many feared dead as Fulani herdsmen battle Benue community Read Full Story