Many arrested, as police launch manhunt for killers of 10 Benue C-JTF members

Benue State Police Command has commenced manhunt for the masterminds of the killing, last Sunday, of 10 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, C-JTF, by gunmen at Abaji in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state. The post Many arrested, as police launch manhunt for killers of 10 Benue C-JTF members appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story