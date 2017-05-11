You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Manqele lines up Turkish option
Manqele lines up Turkish option

Manqele was released by Kaizer Chiefs in April following a difficult 19 months during which he scored just once, with his last appearance coming in December against one of his former clubs Chippa United. “He [Manqele] might be leaving for Turkey,” confirms his representative Mike Ngobeni. “There is a Turkish second-tier league club keen to have a look at him which could provide the kind of environment that he needs at this stage of his career. Truth be told there is not so much of a headache with him because he is a striker and we have other good leads locally. For now he is Read Full Story
