Manqele lines up Turkish option
Manqele was released by Kaizer Chiefs in April following a difficult 19 months during which he scored just once, with his last appearance coming in December against one of his former clubs Chippa United.
“He [Manqele] might be leaving for Turkey,” confirms his representative Mike Ngobeni.
“There is a Turkish second-tier league club keen to have a look at him which could provide the kind of environment that he needs at this stage of his career. Truth be told there is not so much of a headache with him because he is a striker and we have other good leads locally. For now he is Read Full Story