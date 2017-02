Man tries to set himself alight at Mecca Grand Mosque

A man tried to set himself alight with gasoline beside the Kaaba, the black-clad building towards which the world's Muslims face to pray, inside Mecca's Grand Mosque late on Monday but was arrested before he could do so, police in Saudi Arabia said.