Man threatens to kill Trump at inauguration

New York – A man in Florida has been accused of posting online that he would kill U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his inauguration on Friday. “This is Jan.16, 2017. I was requested to type this in and post it. “Yes, I will be at the review stand, the inauguration and I’m going to killRead More The post Man threatens to kill Trump at inauguration appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story