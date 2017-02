Man kills, rapes woman ‘for collecting so much money from me’

CALABAR—Sunday Ushie, a man arrested by officers of Cross River State Police Command, has revealed that he killed his ‘woman friend’ before having sex with her because she turned down his amorous demands after collecting huge amount of money from him. The post Man kills, rapes woman ‘for collecting so much money from me’ appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story