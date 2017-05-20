Man challenges police officer, asks why he should be called ‘Oh boy’
Despite the order from the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to dismantle all illegal roadblocks in Nigeria by special X- Squad team, newsmen gathered that some police officers still mount roadblock in some strategic places in the country, perhaps to collect money from individuals or beef up security in the country.
The post Man challenges police officer, asks why he should be called ‘Oh boy’ appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story