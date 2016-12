Man, 22, abandons wife, marries mother in-law

A 22-year-old man has abandoned his wife and married Asha Devi, who happens to be her his mother in-law. Matho Suraj was said to have abandoned his 19-year-old wife, Latila, for the mother after she paid them a visit when he was unwell. According to India Times, Asha left her husband who is a factory