You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Mali suicide attack kills dozens of fighters
Update:  January 18, 2017   |   Source:  The Guardian News 0 

Mali suicide attack kills dozens of fighters

A suicide bomb attack Wednesday on a camp grouping former rebels and pro-government militia in northern Mali left 37 people dead, a UN peacekeeping source and a local official told AFP. Read Full Story
News

