Malesela focused on Chippa success
Malesela was placed on special leave at the end of April following a run of 10 Absa Premiership games without victory, before being reinstated two-and-a-half weeks later for the final two league games of the campaign.
Things did not go exactly to plan for the Chilli Boys in their 2017/18 opener, though, after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday night, but Malesela is still confident of bringing pride back to the club.
“The reason why I didn’t do history at school is because I thought it was talking about dead people and bad things,” says Malesela, who is now the longest serving coach in the club’s short PSL history.
“So sometimes history brings out things that you had forgotten about and also hampers progress. I don’t like focusing on history because it doesn’t really build you. I am one with solutions. I like solutions. If you keep reminding me about what happened back then you are sort of distracting me from making progress. I have a working relationship with the chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] and together with the technical team. I don’t like dwelling on negative things and if I was somebody who wanted to dwell on negative things I wouldn’t have gone back to Chippa.
“I was not desperate to go back to Chippa United because I already had some offers here and there but then I decided to go back. I am not one who likes this thing of moving from one club to another and being happy to find a job by moving.
“I like the challenge of building and I see that there is a bit of potential in this club to grow bigger than it is now because we are in one very massive area. The Eastern Cape is big and if we can build this club and make it something for the Eastern Cape then we will progress, and I am grateful that I am the one who is chosen to use that platform. I am also grateful that Mr Mpengesi saw it fit that I must lead the whole process.
“When I came in, it was just a job. If you get a job in the PSL then it is okay but then as l went along I saw bigger things than what is on the surface,” he explains.
“You use your family as a source of relief. You use your family as part of your consolation. You find comfort in your family. That is what it does. Sometimes you get home and you find something that is even more upsetting than the match or that adds salt to the wound but it is important to go to your family and just reflect and see. But for me most of the time I want to isolate myself a little bit.
“I don’t want to talk about football. I don’t want you to remind me about the match but I want to sit and reflect so that I find solutions because now we have to find solutions for AmaZulu as quick as possible in the sense of how do we approach AmaZulu. We need to see if somebody has clips somewhere then we have to look. But I like isolating myself and to sit for a while. Sometimes I drive, just drive about 10 kilometres and back,” adds Malesela.
Next up for Chippa is AmaZulu at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday. Read Full Story