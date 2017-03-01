You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Malesela fine with Sundowns point
Update:  March 01, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 292 

Malesela fine with Sundowns point

The original match was suspended in the 42nd minute last night after the floodlights went out at Loftus Stadium due to a power failure in Tshwane. The rescheduled match resumed in the same minute this morning and ended 0-0 in the sweltering heat. “A very difficult game to play,” Malesela said on SuperSport TV after the match. “I actually anticipated this because to work on the minds, particularly of our players, because compared to Sundowns we’ve got more inexperienced players and for them to be tuned up would be a very difficult thing. “But you appreciate the fac Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Fuel price hike: Togo police shoot protesters News   Buzz: 41267
BREAKING: Senate begins Onnoghen’s screening News   Buzz: 41267
Plateau releases N100m for reclamation of gully sites News   Buzz: 41267
[BREAKING] Xenophobic attacks: Senate names delegation to South Africa News   Buzz: 41267
Austria arrests two Nigerians over forced prostitution News   Buzz: 41267
Court adjourns Abuja market tussle case to March 29 News   Buzz: 41267
Gunman called ‘Meet to Kill’ admits killing Cambodian critic News   Buzz: 41267
Barack, Michelle Obama sign $60m bumper book deal News   Buzz: 41267
Meet ‘God’, the Benin devil-hunting female pastor News   Buzz: 41267
Gambia scraps age limit for presidential candidates News   Buzz: 41267

Back to Top