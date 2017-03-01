Malesela fine with Sundowns point
The original match was suspended in the 42nd minute last night after the floodlights went out at Loftus Stadium due to a power failure in Tshwane.
The rescheduled match resumed in the same minute this morning and ended 0-0 in the sweltering heat.
“A very difficult game to play,” Malesela said on SuperSport TV after the match.
“I actually anticipated this because to work on the minds, particularly of our players, because compared to Sundowns we’ve got more inexperienced players and for them to be tuned up would be a very difficult thing.
“But you appreciate the fac Read Full Story