May 15, 2017 

Malesela back at Chippa United

Malesela was placed on what the club termed ‘special leave’ two-and-a-half weeks ago following a run of 10 league games without victory which sank the club into the relegation mud. Chippa then played another three league games without Malesela on the bench and lost all of them. So bad is the situation for Chippa right now they have actually sunk to second-bottom on the standings, tied on points with Baroka. Faced with the sad prospect of relegation, club boss Siviwe Mpengesi has reacted by recalling Malesela back for the last two league games which they have to win to avoid the dro Read Full Story
